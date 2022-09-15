Former Brighton and Southampton winger joins Bognor on loan from Worthing

Winger Robinson, a Bermudan international who had a short spell with the Rocks in 2018, has signed dual registration forms and will train with his new team-mates tonight (Thursday).

Boss Blake says the recruitment of the attacker, 23, is good business and increases his selection options, given that on-loan Pompey winger Alfie Bridgman is away on international duty with Malta under-19s.

He explained: “Luke has loads of talent and we are looking forward to working with him. He has not had as much game time as he would like at Worthing and the challenge for him now is to get that with us.

Luke Robinson has joined Bognor from Worthing on loan and goes straight into the Robbie Blake's squad to face Hampton & Richmond Borough in the FA Cup at Nyewood Lane on Saturday. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“The Hampton game is massive for us as we would love a decent run in the cup and we would like to think Luke can play a part on the day.

“We'd like to thank Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood and the club for all of their help with the move.”

Robinson, who actually made his debut for the Reds at Nyewood Lane in last season's 3-1 victory, made his international bow in last June’s World Cup qualifier against Suriname, a game his team lost 6-0.

He began his career in 2014-15 via the youth ranks of Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion.