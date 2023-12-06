Former Brighton, Leyton Orient and Crawley Town midfielder leaves role as Burgess Hill Town first team manager

Burgess Hill Town have confirmed that former Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town midfielder Dean Cox has left his role as first team manager.

Cox, who also made over 200 appearances for Leyton Orient, took over as Hillians boss in April after impressing at Isthmian South East and West Sussex rivals Lancing.

The 36-year-old departs Leylands Park with Hill 12th in the division.

In a statement posted on Burgess Hill’s website, chairman Vince Alfieri said: “I’ve loved every minute working with Dean and am really sorry to see him go. I wish him nothing but success for the future.”

But, posting on X, Cox said he was leaving the role due to a change of direction at the Mid Sussex club.

He tweeted: “Firstly would like to thank @CChenzo78 [Alfieri] for giving me the opportunity to come in and be manager at @Official_BHTFC.

“I also thank the fans for getting behind me from day one. But things become clear that the direction was changing to something I didn’t want.”

Burgess Hill have thanked Cox for all his efforts since joining the club in the summer and have wished him well for the future.