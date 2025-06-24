A former Millwall and Crawley Town defender has been snapped up by Worthing FC.

The Rebels are delighted to announce the signing of centre-half Harry Ransom following his departure from Sutton United.

Ransom made 21 appearances in the National League last campaign for the U’s, while also featuring in every game on their route to the inaugural National League Cup final.

His only goal of last campaign came in that competition, as he netted a stoppage-time header to complete a 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur Academy.

SUTTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Jack Moorhouse of Manchester United competes with Harry Ransom of Sutton (left) during the National League Cup match between Sutton United & Manchester United U21 at Gander Green Lane on February 25, 2025 in Sutton, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

A central defender by trade, Ransom is also equally adept operating as a defensive-minded midfielder.

Born in Uckfield, Worthing’s newest recruit emerged through the ranks at Brighton & Hove Albion and Eastbourne Borough, establishing himself as an exciting prospect with the latter.

Despite his tender age, Ransom captained the East Sussex-based outfit on multiple occasions as a teenager, displaying his leadership qualities and strong personality.

His formidable performances earned him a move to Championship outfit Millwall in the summer of 2019.

To aid his development, the tall defender spent time on loan at Dover Athletic before sealing a permanent move to Crawley Town two years later.

Another temporary spell with Dover ensued, which gave Ransom the experience he needed to break into the first-team at his parent club.

The 25-year-old contributed to Crawley’s play-off push in 2024, scoring a vital header against Accrington Stanley in the latter stages of the season.

Ransom’s former employers would go on to earn promotion into League One by beating Crewe Alexandra in the play-off final.

Following his exit from Crawley, the versatile defender joined fifth-tier outfit Sutton, spending a solitary season at Gander Green Lane.

Speaking to Worthing’s website, manager Chris Agutter said: “Harry is someone I’ve been lucky enough to work with previously during our time together at Eastbourne Borough.

“He is another proper character who fits the values and culture of the football club.

“H is an imposing centre-back who can operate in midfield.

“He is also technically very good with the ball, which is of course a pre-requisite of being a success at Worthing FC.

“I’m sure the supporters will give Harry the same warm reception they’ve given to all of our new additions this season.”