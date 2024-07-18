Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on a permanent transfer from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The shot-stopper has signed a two-year contract with the club.

Wollacott began his career at Bristol City as part of the academy at Ashton Gate, and in an eight-year period with the club, the 27-year-old enjoyed a series of loan spells before his departure in 2021.

Non-league clubs Clevedon Town, Weymouth, Bath City, Woking, Truro City and Gloucester City, and Norwegian club Bergsøy were all destinations for Wollacott before he landed at Forest Green Rovers, where he made his professional debut in English football, saving a penalty in a 0-0 draw with one of his future teams, Charlton Athletic.

After a loan spell at Swindon Town, Wollacott joined the Robins on a one-year contract. During this time, her worked with current Reds manager Scott Lindsey.

Wollacott was signed by former Swindon boss Ben Garner when he moved to Charlton from the County Ground.

The shot-stopper made 20 appearances for the Addicks before his move to Scotland, where injury thwarted him from reaching his full potential in the Scottish Premier Division.

He has also regularly for the Ghana national side.

Wollacott said: “I am delighted to get the deal over the line. It was a quick turnaround, so I am very happy it was done quickly.

“Unfortunately, last season did not work out for me, so I was looking for a solution.

“I know Scott well from my time at Swindon, and I really enjoyed working with him, so this seemed like a great fit.

“He gave a lot of information on how he wants the team to play, but also on how he wants me to play, so hopefully we can continue to work well together.

“I also know [goalkeeper coach] Steve Hale so he was involved in the conversations that I had with the club and now I just can't wait to get going.”