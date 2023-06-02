Worthing FC have announced their second signing of the summer – and confirmed the club’s captain will remain at the club for the 2023-24 season.

Experienced winger Nicky Wheeler arrives at Woodside Road after leaving Dorking Wanderers – for whom he played 21 times in the National League last season.

The 32-year-old started his career at Charlton Athletic, spending seven years in the club’s academy before being released and taking a break from football.

He returned to action in 2010 with Burgess Hill Town.

Worthing FC have announced their second signing of the summer – and confirmed the club’s captain will remain at the club for the 2023-24 season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A move to Lewes followed, then spells at Tonbridge Angels and Dagenham & Redbridge before joining Billericay Town during the infamous reign of Glenn Tamplin, helping them to the Isthmian Premier title.

The winger would move on again the following summer to join Woking, who he helped to promotion from National League South in 2017-18 via the play-offs.

A summer move back to his native Sussex followed when he signed for Eastbourne Borough, however six months later the lure of the project at Dorking was too appealing and he was on the move again.

The highlight of his three-and-a-half year spell at Meadowbank was undoubtedly another promotion to the National League, again via the play-offs, when Wanderers overcame Ebbsfleet United in a dramatic final 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Worthing’s website, Wheeler said: “I’m excited to be here, it’s a club with real ambition – that a was a big draw for me”.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Hinsh [Reds manager Adam Hinshelwood] and we’ve kept in contact – it’s always nice when you play in team that likes to play good football and you get a lot of touches; the style of football his team’s play was another big reason for coming here”.

Meanwhile, Worthing skipper Aarran Racine has agreed terms to stay at the club for the 2023-24 season.

The 31-year-old joined the club in 2017 after dropping out the professional game due to injuries followings spells at Forest Green Rovers, Torquay United and York City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While still recovering from the serious knee injury that forced him to quit professional football, Racine formed part of Hinshelwood’s management team.

He had to wait until March 2018 for his debut, appearing in a 3-0 defeat to Dulwich Hamlet.

Since then Racine has become a pivotal part of the defence and as captain has lead the team to the Isthmian Premier title and just last month its 22nd Sussex Senior Cup triumph.