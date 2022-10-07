The Rooks have announced the signings of midfielder Jamie Mascoll and versatile defender Johnville Renee.

Mascoll, who has Football League experience at Charlton Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers, joins Lewes from National League outfit Wealdstone.

He made 17 league appearances for the Stones last season, scoring once. Mascoll was one of six players released by Wealdstone following the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.

New Lewes signing Jamie Mascoll in action for Wycombe Wanderers in 2019. Picture by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The 25-year-old played under Rooks boss Tony Russell at Cray Wanderers in 2016 while on loan from Dulwich Hamlet.

Speaking to Lewes’ website, Russell said: “I gave Jamie first-team football at Cray when he was 17 years old. He then went on to play well for Dulwich and then Charlton for a few years as a pro.

“Despite his age he’s got bags of experience, has played at Bolton and Wycombe, and went to Wealdstone last season.

“He’ll bring good quality to this team. He’s still at a good age at 25 and we’re excited to have him in.”

Right-sided player Renee moves to The Dripping Pan from Isthmian North club Maldon & Tiptree.

The 25-year-old spent the majority of the last four years at the Rooks’ Isthmian Premier rivals Bishop’s Stortford.

Renee, who can also play in midfield, was a key part of the Blues side that narrowly missed out on promotion to the National League South last season. He made made 40 appearances for Bishop’s Stortford in 2021-22, scoring twice.

Renee also made 16 appearances for the Blues in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign and 49 in 2018-19.

The defender began his career at Stoke City, playing for at under-18, under-21, and under-23 level, before joining AFC Wimbledon under-21s.

Renee has also played for Colchester United and Leyton Orient’s youth sides, Wingate & Finchley and Braintree Town.

Russell said: “Johnville has played for Bishop’s Stortford against us and I’ve always liked him, always thought he’s a really good player.

“We’ve managed to secure him and he’ll be in the squad for Sevenoaks on Saturday.

“Johnville brings really good quality across the pitch. He needs a little bit more coaching because there’s a lot more to come from him, but his natural attributes are very, very good.