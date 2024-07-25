Former Charlton midfielder joins Crawley Town from Fleetwood
The attacking midfielder joins the Reds on an initial two-year deal.
Quitirna was born in Guinea-Bissau but moved to London at the age of eight. He started his youth career with local side AFC Hornchurch, before signing with Charlton in 2018.
He made several senior appearances but featured mainly for the Addicks’ youth teams during his time at the Valley.
In 2021, Quitirna turned down a new contract, as he desired more first-team football.
The search for regular minutes took the midfielder to the Republic of Ireland as he signed for Waterford Town.
After making just shy of 50 appearances, Quitirna moved back to the United Kingdom to join Fleetwood Town.
After a short loan spell at Altrincham, Quitirna forced his way into the first team at Highbury and signed a new long-term deal in January 2024.
