Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have announced the signing of 24-year-old Armando Junior Quitirna for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood Town.

The attacking midfielder joins the Reds on an initial two-year deal.

Quitirna was born in Guinea-Bissau but moved to London at the age of eight. He started his youth career with local side AFC Hornchurch, before signing with Charlton in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made several senior appearances but featured mainly for the Addicks’ youth teams during his time at the Valley.

In 2021, Quitirna turned down a new contract, as he desired more first-team football.

The search for regular minutes took the midfielder to the Republic of Ireland as he signed for Waterford Town.

After making just shy of 50 appearances, Quitirna moved back to the United Kingdom to join Fleetwood Town.