Former Charlton, Millwall and Hibs stars in Team of the Day after Crawley Town's win over Cheltenham - but Liverpool loanee should have been in there as well

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:31 BST
Crawley Town made it three games unbeaten and two wins in two as they enjoyed a comfortable win against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

A second half brace from Harry McKirdy saw Reds pick up their second win of the season and start to climb the table.

Most Popular

The whole team performed well but only three made it into The Football League Paper’s League Two Team of the Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McKirdy himself was selected along with defender Charlie Barker and midfielder Ade Adeyemo.

But one person missing was Liverpool loanee Harvey Davies, who pulled off two superb saves when Crawley were just 1-0 up.

After failing to win in their first six games, Reds are now 18th and climbing the table.

They face Notts County away on Saturday.

Related topics:HibsCharltonMillwallLiverpoolCheltenham Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice