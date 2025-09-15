Former Charlton, Millwall and Hibs stars in Team of the Day after Crawley Town's win over Cheltenham - but Liverpool loanee should have been in there as well
A second half brace from Harry McKirdy saw Reds pick up their second win of the season and start to climb the table.
The whole team performed well but only three made it into The Football League Paper’s League Two Team of the Day.
McKirdy himself was selected along with defender Charlie Barker and midfielder Ade Adeyemo.
But one person missing was Liverpool loanee Harvey Davies, who pulled off two superb saves when Crawley were just 1-0 up.
After failing to win in their first six games, Reds are now 18th and climbing the table.
They face Notts County away on Saturday.