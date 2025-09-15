Crawley Town made it three games unbeaten and two wins in two as they enjoyed a comfortable win against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second half brace from Harry McKirdy saw Reds pick up their second win of the season and start to climb the table.

The whole team performed well but only three made it into The Football League Paper’s League Two Team of the Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKirdy himself was selected along with defender Charlie Barker and midfielder Ade Adeyemo.

But one person missing was Liverpool loanee Harvey Davies, who pulled off two superb saves when Crawley were just 1-0 up.

After failing to win in their first six games, Reds are now 18th and climbing the table.

They face Notts County away on Saturday.