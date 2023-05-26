New Hastings United boss Paul Barnes has told of his delight at taking over a team he has long admired – at a club he believes do things the right way.

The former Dulwich Hamlet boss has taken over following the resignation of Gary Elphick and is getting stuck into the task of planning for the new Isthmian premier season.

Barnes told the Observer he’d long held the Us in high regard and was excited to continue giving young homegrown players a genuine chance to prove themselves.

He has been coaching for more than 20 years, landing roles with Millwall and Chelsea and as director of football at Westminster School for many years.

Paul Barnes pictured when he was manager of Dulwich Hamlet | Picture: Rob Avis

In management he has been assistant boss at Welling United in the National League premier, Margate FC in National South and Ashford United and manager at Greenwich Borough, Staines Town, Guildford City, Redhill and most recently Dulwich Hamlet.

Asked what drew him to the Hastings job, he said: “Having managed against the club in previous roles; coming up against the club in the FA Cup with Margate, and then with Greenwich Borough in the Isthmian South, I have always looked at the club fondly, knowing previous managers and players who have always spoke so highly of the club, its fans and the infrastructure. I have seen the club produce players that I’ve admired and seen progress up the ladder.

"The likes of Davide Rodari, Jamie Fielding, Adam Lovatt and Ansu Janneh came through under Chris Agutter, and more recently dealing with Gary Elphick, I know the club has a good track record of helping develop and provide opportunities to young players.

"That’s something that is not always present within non-league football, with clubs tending to rely on spending big money on players, rather then developing their own talented players.

"So as a club, it has all the foundations to push on and keep growing, and with such a passionate owner who has demonstrated his desire to make the club a central hub for the people and town alike.”