Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dion Conroy played his first minutes for Crawley Town in a competitive match this season - and showed why he is so important to this side.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before he was taken off in 77th minute, the club captain showed the Reds fans what they had been missing with a calm and controlled performance, marshalling the defence and keeping Birmingham at bay.

It was only when he went off did Crawley concede what proved to be the winner through Jay Stanfield’s header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were many positives Rob Elliot could have from this game – played in front of the Sky Sports cameras and 5,530 fans – but the biggest one was having Conroy back on the pitch.

Crawley Town club captain Dion Conroy returned after four and a half months on the sidelines | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

The defender, who was an integral part to the promotion-winning side last year picked up an injury during the pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace and has had a painful – literally and metaphorically – journey back into the side.

He has only been back in training in the last two weeks and he told us how delighted he was to be back. But also said it’s been the most difficult periods of his career and praised Rob Elliot for how he has been with him.

After the Birmingham game, he told us: “When the Gaffer came in, it was a very difficult period for me. There was a lot of uncertainty with what I was being diagnosed with, with my injury, which caused my injury to prolong itself, which was very, very, very frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was being told a certain time it would come to that certain time and then it was like, oh, no, that's not right. So it was a very difficult situation.

“The Gaffer was amazing. He was like, ‘look, do what you got to do off the pitch and back home and make sure you're doing the right recovery’. So he was fantastic.”

And he praised the players as well. “Obviously all the boys have been really good around me,” he said. “But there's nothing better than being back involved in playing. And I just love playing with these boys now and training with them day in, day out.

“This is the first time. in the last two weeks, I've trained with some of these boys and they're a really good group. We've got potential to do really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley’s festive period is five games in 13 days, which is a lot for any player, but even more so when you returning from four and half months out. But Conroy is being positive. “You've got to think positive. We've got some games that we're travelling quite far for. Again, the schedules, I don't know who does the schedule. Of course it is [unfair]. But that's football.

“It's been like that for a long time. I've obviously been playing these games, these fixtures, around this time of the year. And it's always a bit crazy. And you've just got to prepare your body for it. And you've got to prepare yourself mentally, really.

“That's the biggest thing. You can always recover your body. Making sure you get home in downtime and relaxing and just getting yourself ready for the next game is the biggest thing.”

But the 29-year-old was just happy to be back in such a big game. “I love playing in the big games and that's why we're in this game,” he said. “That's why all of us are in this profession is to play in these big games and on Sky Sports and everything like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was buzzing for it, I just couldn't wait to get started. And it was my goal to try and get back for Peterborough it was just a little bit too early. So Birmingham was the next one. And I felt I did all right tonight.

“Fitness is close. I'm just going to build on it now with a busy Christmas period and then we'll see how January plays out with the games. Hopefully we just get better and better as a team and we can push on up the league.”