Former Chelsea, Leeds United and Millwall midfielder Jody Morris is the new favourite to take the reins at Swindon Town following the departure of Scott Lindsey to League Two rivals Crawley Town.

Lindsey left the Robins on January 11 to join the Reds on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The Swindon Advertiser has reported that Morris was seen as the ‘stand-out candidate’ for the Town job, but the Wiltshire club have had to ‘break the bank’ to land the 44-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The publication understands that a deal to bring the ex-England under-21 international to the County Ground is almost agreed, but complications have arisen in negotiations for Morris’ prospective assistant.

Former Chelsea, Leeds United and Millwall midfielder Jody Morris is the new favourite to take the reins at Swindon Town following the departure of Scott Lindsey to League Two rivals Crawley Town. Picture by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swindon, who sit sixth in League Two, hope to have Morris in charge before Saturday’s home League Two clash with second-from-bottom Gillingham.

Morris previously lead Chelsea’s under-18s between 2014 and 2018, but has never managed at senior level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was named as former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard’s assistant manager at Derby County in May 2018.

Morris returned to Stamford Bridge to become part of Lampard’s first-team coaching staff following his appointment as head coach in July 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad