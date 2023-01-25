Lindsey left the Robins on January 11 to join the Reds on a two-and-a-half year deal.
The Swindon Advertiser has reported that Morris was seen as the ‘stand-out candidate’ for the Town job, but the Wiltshire club have had to ‘break the bank’ to land the 44-year-old.
The publication understands that a deal to bring the ex-England under-21 international to the County Ground is almost agreed, but complications have arisen in negotiations for Morris’ prospective assistant.
Swindon, who sit sixth in League Two, hope to have Morris in charge before Saturday’s home League Two clash with second-from-bottom Gillingham.
Morris previously lead Chelsea’s under-18s between 2014 and 2018, but has never managed at senior level.
He was named as former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard’s assistant manager at Derby County in May 2018.
Morris returned to Stamford Bridge to become part of Lampard’s first-team coaching staff following his appointment as head coach in July 2019.
He left the Blues in January 2021 after his old midfield partner was sacked.