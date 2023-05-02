Former Chelsea, Leeds United and Millwall star sacked by Swindon Town ahead of Crawley Town visit

Former Chelsea, Leeds United and Millwall midfielder Jody Morris has been sacked by Swindon Town ahead of their final League Two game of the season at home to Crawley Town on bank holiday Monday.

The 44-year-old – who was appointed on January 31 following Scott Lindsey’s departure to the Reds – has been relieved of his duty after just 18 games in charge.

Swindon were sixth in League Two at the time of Morris’ appointment, but have dropped to tenth after only winning four games under the ex-England under-21 international.

His final game in charge was Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at 16th-placed Crewe Alexandra. The Robins conceded twice in the final eight minutes to leave Cheshire empty-handed.

A statement on Swindon’s website said: “Swindon Town can today confirm it has parted company with First-Team Head Coach, Jody Morris, and his assistant Ed Brand.

“Morris, 44, was appointed at the end of January in what was his first senior management role in the game, and was later followed to the County Ground by assistant, Ed Brand, in early March.