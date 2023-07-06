A winger formerly on Chelsea’s books is the latest addition to the Hastings United squad as they get stuck into pre-season training and an eight-match run of friendlies.

Manager Paul Barnes expects Tushaun Tyreece-Walters to prove a real handful for defenders when United’s Isthmian premier campaign gets under way next month.

He is a quick and tricky winger, good on both feet, who came through the junior ranks at Chelsea before playing for Greenwich /Borough, Herne Bay and Maidstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyreece-Walters has played in the National League’s premier and south divisions for the Stones.

Tushaun Tyreece-Walters at Hastings Utd with Paul Barnes | Picture: HUFC

Barnes said: "TT has unbelievable ability and the potential to play higher – he is someone we truly believe will benefit from our environment and working with us, and know that by helping us be successful will himself go and climb the ladder.

"His attitude and desire to work with our group has been refreshing. He turned down other offers to come here. We know we’ve got ourselves another matchwinner who’ll excite the fans.”

Tyreece-Walters said: "I had a few conversations with Barnsey and our plans for the season matched in all aspects. I look forward to helping the team get promotion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger’s arrival follows that of attacking duo Michael Phillips and Femi Akinwande last week.

Barnes said there could yet be one or two more new faces arriving – and admitted he had an eye on the ‘trickle-down’ period when players at higher levels than Hastings would become available if they did not fit into their present clubs’ plans.

His new-look squad had their first day together last Saturday, which Barnes said went brilliantly.

It began with the management outlining what they wanted to achieve and how they wanted to play before a training and fitness session at Bexhill College, ending with a social event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had another session at Battle in midweek and are playing the first of eight friendlies away to a Bromley XI tonight.