Former Chesterfield and popular Crawley Town defender joins League Two side

Laurence Maguire has signed for League Two outfit MK Dons.

The defender, who is Manchester United England star Harry Maguire’s brother, was a popular figure at the Broadfield Stadium and an integral part of Reds’ promotion to League One through the play-offs – where they beat MK Dons by a recording-breaking 8-1 score line in the two-legged semi-final.

The 27-year-old spent the season on loan from Chesterfield, but was released at the end of the season by his parent club.

But on Wednesday, Pete O’Rourke, transfer correspondent for @footyinsider247 posted on X (formerly twitter): “MK Dons are poised to sign former Chesterfield and Crawley Town defender Laurence Maguire on a free transfer. #mkdons #spireites #ctfc”

And on Thursday (June 6) at 1pm, the news was announced by the Dons. With Chesterfield winning the National League, Maguire technically claimed two promotions in the same season with both loan and parent clubs, Maguire was not shy in announcing his ambitions after signing on the dotted line at MK1, setting his sights firmly on the League Two title next season.

"“I want to get promoted, to win the league and to get this club back into League One,” he said. “There is only one intention this season, and that is to get promoted. It's a massive club, a Championship club, minimum. We've got a great opportunity to get promoted next season, and I'm delighted to be onboard.

“As soon as I spoke to the manager, I wanted to get the deal done as quickly as possible. I met with him last week, we had a positive chat about the way we want to play.”

After first meeting with Mike Williamson though, he was quickly sold on the idea of making the switch to Stadium MK, and believes his experience of playing under Scott Lindsey at Crawley will help him fit into the way he will be asked to play.

Laurence Maguire, Ronan Darcy and Klaidi Lolos with the trophy after winning at Wembley. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Maguire added: “I'm a defender first and foremost. I like to keep clean sheets. I'm a possession-based centre-half, and coming from Crawley who play a very similar style, I'm hoping I can fit right in.

“The gaffer has very similar philosophies to what we were doing at Crawley so I'm really looking forward to it. I'll be a defensive-minded player in the group, but also I can do things on the ball as well, and hopefully get a few goals as well.”

A Crawley Town statement said: “We'd like to thank Laurence for his hard work and determination during his loan spell, which ultimately resulted in promotion at Wembley Stadium. Best of luck for the future”

The Crawley Town Supporter’s Alliance (CTSA) posted on X: “The CTSA would like to thank Laurence for the incredible contribution that he made to our promotion season! We would also like to thank his family for the support that they have given him and the club. They were always there, home or away, cheering the lads on! Good luck, Loz!”