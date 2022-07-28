Former Crawley Town boss John Yems charged by the FA

John Yems. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A statement from the FA said: “John Yems has been charged with multiple breaches of FA Rule E3.2 and a breach of FA Rule E4.

“It is alleged that during the period between 2019 and 2022 the former manager of Crawley Town FC made 16 comments in breach of FA Rule E3.2. It is alleged that each breach amounts to an Aggravated Breach as they include a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender.

“It is further alleged that during the period between 2019 and 2022 Mr Yems also discriminated against Crawley Town players by reasons of ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief in breach of FA Rule E4.

“John Yems has until 4 August 2022 to provide a response.”