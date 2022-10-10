Former Crawley Town CEO and technical director sends classy message to supporters after Kevin Betsy departure

Crawley parted ways with Betsy, and his assistant Dan Micciche, on Sunday (October 9), just 24 hours after the 3-0 defeat at Grimsby Town.

The former Fulham and Wycombe Wanderers midfielder, who was appointed by new owners WAGMI United in June, won just one game in 12 League Two matches.

Betsy guided the Reds to the third round of the Carabao Cup, beating Bristol Rovers and Premier League Fulham in the process, but struggled in the league.

The ex-Seychelles international leaves Crawley bottom of League Two, with six points from 12 games.

Ex-Reds defender Lewis Young has been named as the club’s interim manager.

Posting on Twitter, Konyar said: “Wishing everyone Crawley the best of luck in the next chapter. The lads are a top group and the club will bounce back from this moment. Still very early days with 34 games to play for. Two home games coming up. Game on.”

Konyar departed the Broadfield Stadium following Crawley's takeover by NFT investment group WAGMI United in April.

Former Crawley Town CEO and technical director Erdem Konyar has issued a message to the Reds fanbase following the departure of head coach Kevin Betsy (pictured). Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images