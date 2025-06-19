Former Crawley Town, Chesterfield, Shrewsbury Town, Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United midfielder Mike Jones announces retirement

Mike Jones in action for Crawley Town against Port Vale in 2013 | Picture: Jon Rigby

Mike Jones has officially announced his retirement from professional football.

The 37-year-old midfielder has spent the past three years with the Spireites, making 66 appearances.

‘Iron Mike’ played an integral role in helping the side reached the National League play-off final in 2023 and win the division a year later.

His one goal for the club came in the 4-1 home victory against AFC Fylde back in March 2024.

He made 82 appearances for Crawley Town between 2012 and 2014.

Jones started his career by going through the youth ranks at Tranmere Rovers before signing his first professional contract in 2008.

He has also played for Shrewsbury Town, Bury, Sheffield Wednesday, Crawley Town, Oldham Athletic, Carlisle United and Barrow.

Posting a statement on X, he said: “So the day has come to officially hang up the boots. 20 years of doing what I love most, what I dreamed of as a kid and what I worked so hard for.

“623 professional appearances, 46 goals & 3 promotions. Blessed & grateful, time for the next chapter.”