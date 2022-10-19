The 27-year-old was banned from football in 2018 after missing a doping test. The defender, then 24, was initially suspended at a Football Association hearing, after admitting to using cocaine in an FA interview.

A statement from the FA at the time said: "Joshua Yorwerth has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for a period of four years, which was effective from 3 October 2018 and will remain until 2 October 2022.”

And the defender, who played for Crawley Town more than 80 times between 2015 and 2018, is now playing for Penybont in the Welsh Premier League.

He was on the bench for their 3-0 win over Broughton on Saturday.

Yorwerth, who has represented Wales at youth level, will be remembered by Reds fans for his brilliant solo goal which ensured a win at Exeter City in 2016 (see youtube video).