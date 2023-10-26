Former Crawley Town manager and Birmingham City assistant boss named new head coach at Serie A club

A former Crawley Town boss and Birmingham City assistant manager has been named the new head coach of a Serie A club.

Udinese Calcio have announce that Gabriele Cioffi as their new first-team coach, having put pen to paper on a deal that runs until June 30, 2024 with an option for a one-year extension.

The 48-year-old is returning to the Udinese dugout, having led the side during the 2021/22 season, racking up 31 points in 22 games.

The Italian’s coaching staff will be made up of assistant Cristiano Bacci and match analyst Andrea Aliboni.

Speaking in his first press conference as Udinese head coach, Cioffi said: “From day to day we will try to do our best to bring points. We must reverse course with conviction.

“I'm excited to return, the first time may be luck, the second time isn't. I'm excited and I feel ready."

Cioffi departed Crawley Town by mutual consent in December 2019 after 15 months at The People’s Pension Stadium.

The Italian, who joined the coaching staff of countryman Gianfranco Zola at Birmingham City in December 2016, steered the Reds away from the League Two relegation zone in his first season in charge before embarking on a historic second campaign.

Cioffi lead Crawley to the fourth round of the League Cup for the first time in the club’s history, beating a Premier League side for the first time ever in the process, and the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in almost a decade.

But a run of five wins from 19 games, leaving the Reds just two points clears of the drop, and a long injury list ultimately cost the Italian.