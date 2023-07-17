Former Crawley Town midfielder joins Broadbridge Heath ahead of maiden Isthmian League campaign

Broadbridge Heath have snapped up a former Crawley Town midfielder ahead of their debut Isthmian League campaign.

Szymon Kowalczyk, who left the Reds by mutual consent in February, has joined the Bears ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 19-year-old becomes the fourth new player to join Chris Simmons’ side this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath have also snapped up former Horsham FC and Crawley Down Gatwick defender Lewis Scally, ex-Horley Town and Merstham forward Mario Quiasacca, and former Hashtag United and Loxwood midfielder Jake Lindsey during the close season.

Kowalczyk joined Crawley in 2020 but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Reds.

During his time at the Broadfield Stadium, the teenager featured in several pre-season friendlies and had a brief loan spell with Isthmian South East outfit East Grinstead Town.

Broadbridge Heath were promoted from the SCFL Premier Division last season as champions and are now looking forward to playing in the Isthmian League for the first time in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad