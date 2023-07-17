NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Former Crawley Town midfielder joins Broadbridge Heath ahead of maiden Isthmian League campaign

Broadbridge Heath have snapped up a former Crawley Town midfielder ahead of their debut Isthmian League campaign.
By Matt Pole
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST

Szymon Kowalczyk, who left the Reds by mutual consent in February, has joined the Bears ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 19-year-old becomes the fourth new player to join Chris Simmons’ side this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heath have also snapped up former Horsham FC and Crawley Down Gatwick defender Lewis Scally, ex-Horley Town and Merstham forward Mario Quiasacca, and former Hashtag United and Loxwood midfielder Jake Lindsey during the close season.

Most Popular

Kowalczyk joined Crawley in 2020 but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Reds.

During his time at the Broadfield Stadium, the teenager featured in several pre-season friendlies and had a brief loan spell with Isthmian South East outfit East Grinstead Town.

Broadbridge Heath were promoted from the SCFL Premier Division last season as champions and are now looking forward to playing in the Isthmian League for the first time in the club’s history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bears open their maiden Isthmian South East campaign at home to Sheppey United on Saturday, August 12.

Related topics:Bears