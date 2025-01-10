Former Crawley Town striker joins Swindon Town on loan from Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Crawley Town forward Tom Nichols has joined Swindon Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has made eight appearances for Mansfield in 2024/25, scoring one goal.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Tom goes with our best wishes and thanks for his contribution in the past twelve months.

“He’s scored some very important goals and produced some good performances in that time. It’s good for him now to go and get some football.”

Tom Nichols celebrates a goal during his Crawley Town time | Picture: Cory Pickford

Nichols began his career as an Academy graduate at Exeter City, where he went on to net 35 goals in 75 first team starts.

Following a successful start to his professional career at St James Park, the striker joined Peterborough United, playing 58 times and scoring a further 14 goals for The Posh.

In the summer of 2017, the attacker joined Bristol Rovers where he made 117 appearances for the Sky Bet League One side.

The frontman then landed a move to Sky Bet League Two outfit Crawley Town. Nichols finished 2020-21 as the Red Devils’ Player of the Season. In March of the same campaign, the striker recorded the league’s Goal of the Month award for a strike against Tranmere Rovers.

Nichols notched 29 goals in 109 appearances at Crawley before being subject to a move to Gillingham in January 2023.