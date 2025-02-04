Former Crawley Town striker teams up with ex-boss at MK Dons

Scott Lindsey has recruited another former Crawley Town player at MK Dons

Liam Kelly and Laurence Maguire were already at Stadium MK when Lindsey moved there in September.

He bought Jay Williams at the beginning of the January Transfer Window and now has secured the services of Danilo Orsi on loan for the remainder of the season from Burton Albikon.

All four players were part of the Crawley Town team who secured promotion through the play-offs last season, and who beat MK Dons but a record-breaking 8-1 score line in semi-finals.

In the second leg of the play-off semi finals, Orsi bagged a hat-trick.

The 28-year-old has featured 32 times and scored seven goals for the Brewers in all competitions since his summer move from Crawley Town.

He scored 25 goals in 50 appearances for Scott Lindsey's side last season.

The striker began his career at Cockfosters, before moving to America for college. There, he played for Eastern Florida State College, returning in 2018 to tour the non-leagues.

Spells at East Thurrock, Hungerford, Hampton & Richmond and Maidenhead all followed before he got his EFL opportunity, making 14 appearances for Harrogate Town in the summer of 2021.

Six months later, he returned to to the National League with Boreham Wood where he scored twice in 26 appearances, sparking interest from Grimsby Town for the following campaign.

Connal Trueman, who had two spells on loan at Crawley earlier this season, has joined MK Dons.