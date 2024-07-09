Former Crewe Alexandra and Grimsby Town defender signs for Crawley Town on two-year-deal
The 28-year-old has enjoyed an upward trajectory in recent years after his career began in the youth setup at Crewe Alexandra. Spells with Leek Town, Nantwich Town and Altrincham all followed before Mullarkey made the jump into the EFL to join Rochdale.
Mullarkey made over 100 appearances for Altrincham before he joined the Dale. His stint at the Crown Oil Arena didn’t last long as the defender soon found himself at Grimsby, where he impressed during the 2023/24 season.
“I am buzzing to be here. It is another step up for me in my career, so I am delighted to get the deal done and am ready to get stuck in’” he said. “My conversations with the manager [Scott Lindsey] have been really good so far.
“We had a really good meeting about how he wants to play and how he sees me fitting into the system. It was clear to see after the first session how much detail he puts in, so I think the relationship is going to work really well.”
