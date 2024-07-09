Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have signed centre-back Toby Mullarkey from Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee. Mullarkey has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed an upward trajectory in recent years after his career began in the youth setup at Crewe Alexandra. Spells with Leek Town, Nantwich Town and Altrincham all followed before Mullarkey made the jump into the EFL to join Rochdale.

Mullarkey made over 100 appearances for Altrincham before he joined the Dale. His stint at the Crown Oil Arena didn’t last long as the defender soon found himself at Grimsby, where he impressed during the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am buzzing to be here. It is another step up for me in my career, so I am delighted to get the deal done and am ready to get stuck in’” he said. “My conversations with the manager [Scott Lindsey] have been really good so far.

Crawley Town Football Club have signed centre-back Toby Mullarkey from Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee. Mullarkey has put pen to paper on a two-year deal. | Picture: CTFC