Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Former Crystal Palace and Anderlecht midfielder snapped up by Horsham FC

Horsham FC have announced the signing of a former Crystal Palace and Anderlecht midfielder from one of their Isthmian Premier rivals.

By Matt Pole
2 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 12:10pm

The Hornets have snapped up Che Krabbendam from Herne Bay. The 23-year-old, who was born in the Netherlands, made 13 appearances for the Bay following his move from National League South outfit Cheshunt in October.

Posting on Twitter, Krabbendam said: “Happy to be on board, let’s get these play offs”

Hide Ad

The Dutchman, who can play either in midfield or defence, has also featured for the likes of Crystal Palace, Welling United, Dartford, Walton Casuals, Burgess Hill Town, and Dover Athletic since moving to the UK from Belgian giants Anderlecht in 2017.

Most Popular
Hide Ad

Krabbendam is expected to go straight into the Hornets’ squad for Saturday’s home league clash against play-off chasing Billericay Town.

Horsham FC have announced the signing of a former Crystal Palace and Anderlecht midfielder Che Krabbendam from Isthmian Premier rivals Herne Bay. Picture by Steve Robards
Horsham FCCrystal PalaceDutchmanHornetsNational League South