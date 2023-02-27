Former Crystal Palace and Peterborough United goalkeeper Dion-Curtis Henry has departed Crawley Town to join Isthmian Premier outfit Brightlingsea Regent.

The 25-year-old joined the Reds on a one-month rolling contract in October 2021. He made his only senior Crawley appearance in the 4-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy on October 5, 2021.

Henry made his debut for bottom-of-the-table Brightlingsea on Saturday but could not prevent the R’s from falling to a heavy 6-1 defeat at Haringey Borough.

Henry began his professional career at Peterborough United in 2014. He made his Posh debut in October 2015, coming on for the injured ex-Sunderland and Tottenham stopper Ben Alwick in the 5-3 win at Millwall in League One. He then spent time on loan at non-league outfits Soham Town Rangers and Boston United.

Former Crystal Palace and Peterborough United goalkeeper Dion-Curtis Henry has departed Crawley Town to join Isthmian Premier outfit Brightlingsea Regent. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The goalkeeper made the move to Crystal Palace in August 2017, and enjoyed loan spells at Maidstone United and Hampton & Richmond Borough.