Former Crystal Palace and Plymouth Argyle striker joins Crawley Town on a two-year year deal

Lolos,who was born in Athens, began his youth career with Greek giants Olympiakos before moving to England to join Crystal Palace’s academy. The striker made his first EFL in 2017 when he left the Eagles for Devon to join Plymouth Argyle.

His career took off at Home Park, impressing in Argyle’s youth teams before making twelve appearances in Sky Bet League One. During his time at Plymouth, Lolos also enjoyed loan spells with Dorchester Town & Chippenham Town before making the move across Devon to join Torquay United.

The striker has also represented Greece at U19 level, scoring one goal in a 2-0 friendly win over Romania. Klaidi joins the club, having spent the previous season at Oxford City in the National League South. The striker featured on 36 occasions for Oxford, scoring 16 goals in a season that saw the Hoops gain promotion to the National League.

Speaking on the signing, manager Scott Lindsey said: “Klaidi is a player that we have identified from non-league who had an impressive season during 22/23. He is a very exciting player that can play up front or just behind in the number ten role. He has great goalscoring