NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Former Crystal Palace and Plymouth Argyle striker joins Crawley Town on a two-year year deal

Crawley Town Football Club have signed striker Klaidi Lolos on a two-year contract.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST

Lolos,who was born in Athens, began his youth career with Greek giants Olympiakos before moving to England to join Crystal Palace’s academy. The striker made his first EFL in 2017 when he left the Eagles for Devon to join Plymouth Argyle.

His career took off at Home Park, impressing in Argyle’s youth teams before making twelve appearances in Sky Bet League One. During his time at Plymouth, Lolos also enjoyed loan spells with Dorchester Town & Chippenham Town before making the move across Devon to join Torquay United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The striker has also represented Greece at U19 level, scoring one goal in a 2-0 friendly win over Romania. Klaidi joins the club, having spent the previous season at Oxford City in the National League South. The striker featured on 36 occasions for Oxford, scoring 16 goals in a season that saw the Hoops gain promotion to the National League.

Most Popular
Klaidi Lolos, who was born in Athens, began his youth career with Greek giants Olympiakos before moving to England to join Crystal Palace’s academy. The striker made his first EFL in 2017 when he left the Eagles for Devon to join Plymouth Argyle. He has joined Crawley Town on a two-year deal/ Picture: Crawley TownKlaidi Lolos, who was born in Athens, began his youth career with Greek giants Olympiakos before moving to England to join Crystal Palace’s academy. The striker made his first EFL in 2017 when he left the Eagles for Devon to join Plymouth Argyle. He has joined Crawley Town on a two-year deal/ Picture: Crawley Town
Klaidi Lolos, who was born in Athens, began his youth career with Greek giants Olympiakos before moving to England to join Crystal Palace’s academy. The striker made his first EFL in 2017 when he left the Eagles for Devon to join Plymouth Argyle. He has joined Crawley Town on a two-year deal/ Picture: Crawley Town

Speaking on the signing, manager Scott Lindsey said: “Klaidi is a player that we have identified from non-league who had an impressive season during 22/23. He is a very exciting player that can play up front or just behind in the number ten role. He has great goalscoring

abilities and can glide past players. He has good experience in the EFL with Plymouth Argyle, and we are very pleased to have him with us.”

Related topics:Crystal PalaceEFLDevon