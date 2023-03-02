Former Crystal Palace, Birmingham City and QPR midfielder makes the move to Crawley Town

Crawley Town have announced the signing of free agent midfielder Jordon Mutch until the end of the 2022/23 season, who will be available for selection with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since his departure from Australian A-League side Macarthur FC in May of 2022. Last season he made 21 league appearances for Bulls who finished in a mid-table league position under then-manager Ante Milicic.

Mutch boasts an impressive footballing CV with experience in the Premier League and Championship, as well as more recent campaigns in Canada, South Korea and Norway.

The midfielder has 78 Premier League appearances under his belt for Birmingham City, Queen’s Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City, as well as 92 Championship appearances for the likes of Watford and Doncaster Rovers.

Mutch said: “I am very happy to join Crawley until the end of the season and play under the boss [Scott Lindsey].

“I can’t wait to start playing, and hopefully, me and the team can have some positive results from now until the end of the year, and we are very focused on the task ahead.”

Director of football Chris Galley said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jordon to the club. We’ve been monitoring him for a while, so glad to get him into the club. He’s a quality player with a vast amount of experience.”