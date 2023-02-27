Edit Account-Sign Out
Former Derby County winger has Crawley Town contract terminated by mutual consent

Crawley Town have announced that winger Zaid Al-Hussaini has left the club by mutual consent.

By Matt Pole
8 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 1:32pm

The 22-year-old joined the club on a three-year deal in July 2020. Al-Hussaini made three competitive appearances for the Reds, most recently against Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy in August.

The Iraq under-19 international enjoyed loan spells at non-league clubs Weymouth, Chelmsford City, Chippenham Town, and Maidstone United while at the Broadfield Stadium.

He began his career at Derby County's academy but never featured for the senior side.

Crawley Town have wished Al-Hussaini all the best with his future endeavours

