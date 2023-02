Crawley Town have announced that defender Emmanuel Adebowale has left the club by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old joined the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Eastbourne Borough on the deadline day of January 2020.

Adebowale played five league games for the Reds, as well as six appearances in the EFL Trophy, one in the EFL Cup and one in the FA Cup.

The centre-half spent last season on loan at National League South outfit Havant & Waterlooville. He made eight league appearances for the Hawks, scoring once.

