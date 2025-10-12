Former Fulham and Cardiff City defender is 'outstanding' for Crawley Town and positive signs for ex-Brighton and Northampton stars

There were a number a positives for Crawley Town in their 1-1 draw with Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

As well as putting in their best performance of the season, Scott Malone was arguably their best player in his first league start.

The former Wolves, Cardiff and Fulham defender played the whole 90 minutes and impressed in that left wing back position.

But even before the game, fans got a glimpse of Danny Cashman and Jay Williams having a brief warm up. Both have been out with long-term injuries but it looks like they are nearing a return to action.

On Malone, manager Scott Lindsey said: “He was brilliant. I thought he was outstanding. Just his nous and experience and communication skills and just his presence on the pitch is a big, big plus for us. I thought he was brilliant.

“He tired towards the end, obviously, because he's not played a lot of football of late. But yes, he was outstanding. A really, really good performance from him.”

And the Reds boss gave an update on Cashman and Williams. Williams has not played since the 1-1 draw with MK Dons and Cashman’s last out was at Chesterfield.

"Seeing both of them back on the grass is a positive sign,” said Lindsey. “They're still probably a number of weeks away. Danny Cashman is probably closer than Jay. Listen, Jay's in the dressing room rallying the troops up at half-time. He's on the bench next to me. He's rallying the troops.

“He's giving information out on the sidelines. He's a true leader. We want him out on the pitch at ASAP.”