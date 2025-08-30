Former Hibs and Swindon Town star predicted Chesterfield brace, according to Crawley Town boss

Scott Lindsey said Harry McKirdy predicted his goals for Crawley Town against Chesterfield in the morning before the game.

The 28-year-old gave Crawley a 2-0 half-time lead before Reds conceded twice in the second half and had to settle for a draw and only their second point of the season.

It was the former Hibs and Swindon forward’s first goals for the club – and it’s the first time he had played up top as the striker after playing ‘out of position’ in the first few games.

Lindsey, who said Reds fans would love McKirdy when he signed in the summer, was delighted he scored. “I am pleased that Harry got his goals,” he said. “I've been saying to the supporters ‘you'll love him’ and they did today because he actually did say in the morning as well this morning at the hotel.

Harry McKirdy scores from the spot for Crawley Town against Chesterfield | Picture: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times

“He said, ‘I'll get a brace’. I'll get a first half brace today. And he did. And the fans were loving him and they're kind of coming round now to see the work that he puts in.

“At the start of the season, we had to play him out of position and it wasn't him. But now you can see how good he is when we play him in position.”

There were other positives for Lindsey as Dion Pereira made his first league start after an injury and Harry Forster was back in action.

‘Yeah, pleased,” said Lindsey. “Dion Pereira coming on the pitch for the first time is a pleasing sight. And Harry Forster as well.

“Harry played in the first game of the season, so he's available now. He was available last week as well, but I felt that it was probably too soon to put him back in the squad. But yeah, pleasing to get them players on the pitch.”

But Lindsey is still waiting to get his full strength squad on the pitch. He said: “At the moment, the way I see it in the games that we've had, have I had what I would see as my full strength team on the pitch? I don't think I have.”