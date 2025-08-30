Former Huddersfield Town and Fulham midfielder returns to Crawley Town

Crawley Town have signed of experienced defender Scott Malone, who joins the Reds on a one-year contract.

Malone, who can also operate in midfield, began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers as he progressed through the Wolves’ youth system, which set him up for a long and prosperous career in the English Football League.

Scott’s first EFL move came in 2009 when he joined Southend United on loan from Wolves, before further loan spells at Burton and Bournemouth. During his career, Malone has racked up over 500 appearances, with over 300 of those coming in the Championship.

In July 2011, he joined Bournemouth on a permanent transfer and spent a season at Dean Court, where he played under former Crawley Assistant Manager Lee Bradbury, before agreeing to join Millwall in May 2012.

Scott Malone has returned to Crawley Town

Malone made his Millwall debut against the Red Devils in August 2012, in a Capital One Cup match that saw Crawley ride out as winners on penalties.

Stints with Huddersfield, Fulham and Derby followed before he returned to The Den, initially on loan, in the summer of 2020 before making the move permanent a year later.

Following a spell with Gillingham, Malone linked up with the Reds at the start of the 2024/25 season and had a brief spell with Cambridge at the tail end of that same campaign.

With over 500 EFL appearances, Scott brings a wealth of experience to a youthful Crawley side and is available for selection for tomorrow afternoon’s clash with Chesterfield.