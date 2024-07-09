Former Hull City, Grimsby Town and Hartlepool United midfielder joins Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Experienced midfielder Gavan Holohan has signed for Crawley Town following the expiration of his contract at Grimsby Town. Gavan has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The Irishman began his career at Kilkenny City but was soon picked up by the Hull City academy in 2008. Following his release from Hull, Gavan joined Alfreton Town but soon made his way back to Ireland to join Drogheda United.

Stints at Cork City, Galway United and Waterford followed before Gavan returned to the United Kingdom to join Hartlepool United. The midfielder made over 100 appearances for Hartlepool and played a vital part in helping the Pools re-secure football league status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavan scored Hartlepool’s first goal back in the EFL against the Red Devils in a 1-0 victory on opening day in August 2021.

Gavan Holohan | Picture: CTFC

Holohan’s National League heroics continued, as in his next venture, he helped Grimsby Town gain promotion back to the EFL with a successful play-off campaign.

“Iam really pleased that this deal is done,” he said. “It has been in the pipeline for weeks now, and when I heard about the interest I knew that I wanted to get the deal over the line. I had heard about the interest via my agent, and I immediately spoke to people who