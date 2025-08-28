Former Ipswich midfielder signs first professional deal with Crawley Town
The Reds have confirmed the signing of 17-year-old Jude Robertson.
The talented midfielder joins the club on his 17th birthday, after a successful trial period throughout pre-season.
Having previously had spells with Aveley and Ipswich, Robertson’s performances and attitude impressed manager Scott Lindsey, and the youngster has now been rewarded with his first professional contract.
Crawley fans will likely remember Robertson as the double-goalscorer in the Reds’ 5-1 pre-season victory over Dagenham & Redbridge.
The Reds have welcomed Robertson to the ‘Crawley family’ and have said they are excited to see his progress with the club.