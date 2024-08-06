Crawley Town have announced the signing of former midfielder Panutche Camará on an initial two-year deal.

Camará first joined the Reds in June 2017 from Dulwich Hamlet.

He went on to have three very successful seasons with the Red Devils, amassing over 100 appearances for the club.

After his first stint in full-time football with the Reds, the 27-year-old made the move to Plymouth Argyle in August 2020.

He enjoyed two very successful seasons at the Devon-based outfit and quickly became a fan favourite at Home Park.

His success at Plymouth led to the midfielder securing a move to Ipswich Town, who were competing at the top of League One at the time.

Unfortunately, his time at Portman Road was somewhat hindered by injury, and Camará was only able to make a handful of appearances for the Tractor Boys.

During the 2023-24 season, the Guinea-Bissau international spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic.