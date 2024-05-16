Former Leeds United man gets banned for unspotted play-off stamp for MK Dons in record-breaking play-off defeat to Crawley Town

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 16th May 2024, 12:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The MK Dons frontman will be sidelined for three matches at the start of next season

Max Dean will start next season with a three-match ban after the FA reviewed video evidence during the second leg of the play-offs – which ended in a 5-1 defeat for his side against Crawley Town.

The 20-year-old striker appeared to stamp on Crawley Town’s Jay Williams in the 11th minute of the game - an incident which went unspotted by referee Seb Stockbridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Leeds man admitted to the charge and has been hit with a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Dons lost the semi-final 8-1 on aggregate – a record-breaking score in a play-off game.

This week’s Crawley Observer has an 8-page special celebrating Reds going to Wembleyyou can order a copy here.

Related topics:MK DonsLeeds UnitedJay WilliamsCrawley ObserverWembleyLeeds