Former Leeds United man gets banned for unspotted play-off stamp for MK Dons in record-breaking play-off defeat to Crawley Town
Max Dean will start next season with a three-match ban after the FA reviewed video evidence during the second leg of the play-offs – which ended in a 5-1 defeat for his side against Crawley Town.
The 20-year-old striker appeared to stamp on Crawley Town’s Jay Williams in the 11th minute of the game - an incident which went unspotted by referee Seb Stockbridge.
The former Leeds man admitted to the charge and has been hit with a three-match ban for violent conduct.
Dons lost the semi-final 8-1 on aggregate – a record-breaking score in a play-off game.