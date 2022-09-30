Former Leeds United, Mansfield Town and Rotherham United manager says Crawley Town remains close to his heart

Evans brings his high-flying Stevenage side to the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday – a place where Evans spent five years from 2007. He remains Crawley’s most successful manager leading them from the National League to League one and also took them to the FA Cup fifth round where they lost 1-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford. And now he is looking to return once again, with his assistant Paul Raynor, to a place he still says is close to his heart.

He told The Comet: “There’s been a change in owners but behind the scenes, the troops in the offices and the stewards and the same as when I was there for sure. My brother still lives close by, he goes and watches them regularly, Paul Raynor still lives in the town so it is a great place to go back to. It’s one I’ve always been welcomed with open arms and I’ve gone back and won and gone back and got beat.

"The feeling I have driving in and driving away doesn’t change. It’s always a club that will be close to my heart but I am there representing and very much in love with Stevenage so we have to go there and produce a performance."

Steve Evans enjoyed happy times at Crawley Town

Stevenage are currently third in League Two while Crawley Town are 20th with just one win from their first two games. You can read Steve Evans full interview with preview to the Crawley Town game on The Comet’s website here.