Former Liverpool and Newcastle United on bench as Crawley Town take on Dagenham and Redbridge
‘Scott Lindsey has gone strong again with Jay Williams making his first start in the pre-season schedule. Harry McKirdy and Kabby Tshimanga are the attacking duo for the evening with Harry Forster, Don Pereira and Louie Watson also starting.
Dion Conroy, Charlie Barker and Josh Flint make up the back three with Harvey Davies in goal. Max Anderson will join Williams at the base of midfield.
For Daggers, who are managed by former Crawley Town assistant boss Lee Bradbury, Raf Khaleel is on the bench along with much-publicised signing Andy Carroll – the former Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle United striker.