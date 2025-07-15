Former Liverpool and Newcastle United on bench as Crawley Town take on Dagenham and Redbridge

Crawley Town taken on Dagenham and Redbridge tonight in their latest pre-season friendly – and there are few familiar faces in the opposition.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Scott Lindsey has gone strong again with Jay Williams making his first start in the pre-season schedule. Harry McKirdy and Kabby Tshimanga are the attacking duo for the evening with Harry Forster, Don Pereira and Louie Watson also starting.

Dion Conroy, Charlie Barker and Josh Flint make up the back three with Harvey Davies in goal. Max Anderson will join Williams at the base of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Daggers, who are managed by former Crawley Town assistant boss Lee Bradbury, Raf Khaleel is on the bench along with much-publicised signing Andy Carroll – the former Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle United striker.