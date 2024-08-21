Former Liverpool youth coach and QPR boss departs Blackpool after back-to-back League One defeats to Crawley Town and Stockport
The Seasiders have suffered back-to-back defeats to newly-promoted Crawley Town and Stockport County at the start of the new campaign.
Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Hatters at Bloomfield Road proved to be the ex-Liverpool youth coach’s final outing as Blackpool boss, with the decision being made to part ways with the 45-year-old.
Critchley, who previously guided Blackpool to the Championship back in 2021, returned to Fylde Coast last summer, after initially leaving ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The Seasiders could only manage an eighth place finish during his first season back at the club, with a 3-2 defeat to Reading on the final day costing his side a place in the League One play-offs.
Head coach Mike Garrity has also departed Bloomfield Road alongside Critchley, while fellow assistant Richard Keogh will take charge on an interim basis, starting with this weekend’s trip to Cambridge United.
