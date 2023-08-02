The 26-year-old joins the club on a one-year contract with an option to extend for a further year.
Wright began his career in the youth setup at Luton Town before making the move to Hitchin Town in 2017. He joined Colchester United in 2018, and during his time with the U’s, he enjoyed a successful loan spell with Dagenham & Redbridge.
At the start of the 2019-20 season, Wright signed for the Daggers on a permanent basis. The centre-back made over 130 appearances for Dagenham and went on to captain the side during his final season at the club.
Wright signed for Gillingham on a free transfer at the start of the 2022-23 season and made just under 50 appearances for the Gills during his time at the Priestfield Stadium.
Reds manager Scott Lindsey said: “I am delighted to have signed Will from Gillingham. He will be a great player for this football club.
“He is a centre-half that is very comfortable with the ball and also has the ability to take free-kicks and other set pieces. He is another great addition to the squad.”