Former Luton Town and Bradford City winger signs for Crawley Town

Don Pereira has signed for Crawley Town | Picture: CTFC

Crawley Town have signed Dion Pereira following his release from Luton Town earlier in the summer.

The 26-year-old is regarded as an exciting and skillful winger with valuable experience gained in both the English leagues and Major League Soccer (MLS).

He began his career at Watford, where he was named the club’s Young Player of the Season for the 2016/17 campaign. That same season, he made his senior debut at just 18 years old, coming off the bench in an away fixture against Leicester City.

In 2018, Pereira made the move to MLS, signing with Atlanta United. During his time there, he made 18 appearances for the first team and five for Atlanta United 2.

Following his release from Atlanta in early 2020, he returned to England and joined Luton Town in November, becoming part of their U21 setup.

Since then, Pereira has gained further experience through loan spells at Bradford City—twice in League Two—and at Sutton United earlier this season. While with Sutton, he scored twice in the FA Cup second-round victory over Horsham, helping the team secure a third-round tie against Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

On the international stage, Pereira represents Antigua and Barbuda. He made his debut on October 14, 2023, in a 4-1 win over the Bahamas. He has since earned four caps and scored his first international goal in a 3-2 defeat to Puerto Rico in November.