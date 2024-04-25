Former Luton Town man joins Horsham YMCA

Horsham YMCA FC have announced the appointment of Paul Emerson as the head of football coaching at the club.
By Tim Hewlett
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As a player, Paul played for Crawley Town Reserves before injuries forced him to retire.

After his playing career ended, Paul was associated with Grays Athletic, Croydon Athletic, Lewes, Luton Town, Dagenham & Redbridge, Tunbridge Wells, Bromley, and Cray Wanderers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His roles have included coaching, tactical assessment, sports psychology and scouting.

Paul Emerson | Picture supplied by HorshamYMCA FCPaul Emerson | Picture supplied by HorshamYMCA FC
Paul Emerson | Picture supplied by HorshamYMCA FC

YM club chairman Mike Whiteford said: “Everyone involved at the club is pleased that we Paul on-board to work with the club’s already strong coaching team.

"I am confident that Paul will be a great help with the club’s never-ending quest to improve the playing fortunes of all of the YM teams.”

First team manager Dean Carden added: “I have known Paul for many years, and I am certain that Paul will help to improve the YM players in so many ways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Paul’s appointment comes at an ideal time for us, as we look to plan for next season.”

ROUND-UP

Roffey round off their title-winning SCFL Division 1 season at home to Alfold on Saturday.

They’ll finish at least eight points clear of their nearest rivals Seaford.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Horsham YMCA play their final SCFL premier match at home to Bexhill hoping a win might nudge them up a place to 13th in the final table.

Broadbridge Heath end their Isthmian south east campaign away to Ashford.

Related topics:Luton TownDivision 1

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.