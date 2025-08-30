Former Millwall and Cardiff City midfielder will add 'nous and know-how' to Crawley Town

Scott Malone will add ‘nous and know-how’ to the Crawley Town squad, according to Scott Lindsey.

Malone linked up with the Reds at the start of the 2024/25 season and had a brief spell with Cambridge at the tail end of that same campaign.

With over 500 EFL appearances for sides including Millwall, Cardiff, Huddersfield, Fulham and Bournemouth, the 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience to a youthful Crawley side. And Lindsey is delighted to have him on board. Speaking after the 2-2 draw with Chesterfield, Lindsey said: “He brings experience, you know. Is he going to start for us every week? Probably not.

“But he's a good person to have in the building, you know. He's got that nous and know-how.

Scott Malone in his first spell at Crawley Town

“He's played God knows how many games in levels above this championship and Premier League, by the way, so, it’s vital we've got that.”

Malone was not in the squad for the Chesterfield game as Reds threw a 2-0 half-time lead away to draw 2-2. Lindsey said: “It's one of them. Had he been on the bench today.

“Potentially, you put him on the pitch and he sees that game through or helps sees that game through with a bit of nous and know-how and knowledge.

"Unfortunately, he's not quite up to speed yet to be on the bench, but will be soon. And he adds that nous and know-how and experience that we're probably lacking.”

Reds face Harrogate Town next Saturday.