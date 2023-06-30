Former Millwall and West Ham midfielder exits Crawley Town to join League Two rival

Crawley Town have can confirmed that midfielder Jack Powell has left the club to join fellow League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

The 29-year-old joins Alex on an initial two-year deal, with an option for a further 12 months included in the agreement

Powell came through the ranks at West Ham United before joining Millwall, where he spent three years. After spells at Ebbsfleet United and Maidstone United, he joined Crawley on a two-year contract in 2019.

Shortly after making his Reds debut against Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy, Powell joined Aldershot Town on loan.

Once he returned to the Broadfield Stadium, Powell became a pivotal part of Crawley’s midfield and firmly cemented his place in the starting XI for the next three consecutive seasons, clocking over 150 appearances for the Red Devils in the process.

Powell featured in all but one of Crawley’s League Two matches during the 2022-23 campaign and picked up the club’s Player of the Season Award at the end of the season.

