Crawley Town have confirmed that defender Tony Craig has agreed to mutually terminate his contract, pending EFL approval.

The 38-year-old joined the Reds in August 2020 and instantly became a core member of Crawley Town’s defensive line-up.

Craig was part of the famous side that defeated then-Premier League outfit Leeds United 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2021.

He also starred in a 1-2 away victory at Bradford City, when his last-minute headed goal gave Crawley Town victory in Yorkshire during the 2021-22 season.

The former Millwall, Brentford and Crystal Palace defender hit several milestones during his time at the Broadfield Stadium.

As well as notching over 100 appearances for the Reds, he also made his 700th career appearance during the 2022-23 season.

The club have thanked Craig for his efforts during his time at Crawley Town and have wished him the best for the future.