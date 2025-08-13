Former MK Dons and Chesterfield striker says 'things will change quickly' for Crawley Town after three straight defeats

Kabby Tshimanga | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town striker Kabongo Tshimanga believes his side showed glimpses of what they are capable of in their Carabao Cup defeat to Swansea City.

The former MK Dons and Boreham Wood striker notched up his first competitive goal for the club in the Swans defeat. This was a welcome goal after big chances were missed in the opening league games against Grimsby Town and Newport County.

But the 28-year-old believes they can use their display against the Championship side to kick on their season. “I thought we showed a very, very good account of ourselves out there today,” he said.

" We knew that coming into the game, it wasn't going to be an easy game, playing against a very, very top championship side, you know. But I think we've done very, very well.

“We showed in bits that we've got a lot of qualities within the team and I think we've got to take those positives throughout the season and go out there and show people what we're all about.”

Three consecutive defeats is not what anyone wanted to kick off the season but Tshimanga believes the good times will come.

"We all know that it's going to take time,” he said. “It's a process, there's a lot of new players that have come in, the philosophy as well that we're learning in terms of the style and the way that the manager wants to play is very unique to what a lot of League 2 teams play like. So that's going to take time.

“But I think things are going really well. It's our third competitive game.

“So, I think we're just learning along the journey and I think things will change quite quickly. I think we are picking it up quite well out there and just got to keep doing that and then I think results will come.”

Tshimanga was one of the many new signings in the summer and he said there has been lots to learn. When asked how he has settled in, he said: “Really, really good and exciting. I think there's a lot to learn in terms of my role.

“I think from open play, I've never been in a team where I don't touch the wall as much.

“But I think I'm up there as a striker to just be the final product in terms of just being there to just get the goals for the team, helping the team, working hard and, you know, making sure that I do my bit from the top half.

“And I think there's a lot of learning that I've still got to do, learning the way that the manager wants me to play and I think a lot more is going to come for myself.”