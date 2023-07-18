Former Northampton Town and Harrogate Town defender joins Crawley Town

Crawley Town have announced the signing of defender Jay Williams from Brackley Town for an undisclosed fee.

Williams joins the Red Devils on a two-year contract with an option to extend for a further year.

The 22-year-old joined Northampton Town's academy at the age of 13 and rose through the ranks at Sixfields until he made his first-team appearance in an EFL Trophy match against Wycombe Wanderers.

The centre-back made his league debut for the Cobblers in October 2018. Williams then went on to play a vital part in the rest of that season, racking up 14 appearances in total.

In November 2020, Williams signed for National League North club Kettering Town before he signed for fellow League Two side Harrogate Town in January 2021.

Following his release from Harrogate, he signed for AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the Southern Premier Division Central before he made a switch to Banbury United in October 2021.