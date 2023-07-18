NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Former Northampton Town and Harrogate Town defender joins Crawley Town

Crawley Town have announced the signing of defender Jay Williams from Brackley Town for an undisclosed fee.
By Matt Pole
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST

Williams joins the Red Devils on a two-year contract with an option to extend for a further year.

The 22-year-old joined Northampton Town's academy at the age of 13 and rose through the ranks at Sixfields until he made his first-team appearance in an EFL Trophy match against Wycombe Wanderers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The centre-back made his league debut for the Cobblers in October 2018. Williams then went on to play a vital part in the rest of that season, racking up 14 appearances in total.

Most Popular

In November 2020, Williams signed for National League North club Kettering Town before he signed for fellow League Two side Harrogate Town in January 2021.

Following his release from Harrogate, he signed for AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the Southern Premier Division Central before he made a switch to Banbury United in October 2021.

He joined Brackley Town in the June of this year and was yet to feature for the Saints before his move to the Red Devils.

Related topics:Jay WilliamsBrackley TownHarrogate TownNorthampton TownWycombe Wanderers