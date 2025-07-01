Former Peterborough United and Chesterfield forward signs for Crawley Town

Crawley Town have signed forward Kabongo Tshimanga on a two-year contract following his release from League One side Peterborough United.

A proven goalscorer with the likes of Boreham Wood and Chesterfield, Tshimanga links up with the Reds after an equally impressive loan spell with Swindon Town last season, where he scored 13 goals.

The 26-year-old was named in the Team of the Year for four consecutive seasons during his time at Oxford City, Boreham Wood, and Chesterfield. He also collected several individual honours, including Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year at multiple clubs.

A former England C international, his standout season came in 2018/19 at Oxford City, where he scored an impressive 37 goals in all competitions.

Kabongo Tshimanga at the straining camp in Spain | Picture: CTFC

Tshimanga scored 74 goals in 141 appearances before his move to the Posh in January 2023, and will be looking to rekindle that form with the Red Devils.

The forward is currently out in Spain training with the squad and could feature in Friday's friendly against Hearts.