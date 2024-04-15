Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Pompey U18 attacker Gifford, 20, joined the Rocks in October after a spell with Vanarama National League South Farnborough – having been on loan at Nyewood Lane previously.

The signing of Gifford, who has hit 21 goals this term, including five from the penalty spot, follows the news that midfielder Matt Burgess, 21, has committed his future to the club for next season's Isthmian premier division campaign.

Manager Robbie Blake has already tied down winger Lucas Pattenden, 24, and midfielder Ben Anderson, 25, to new deals covering the same timespan and has pledged to continue shaping his squad in terms of re-signing established players and recruiting new faces.

Dan Gifford in action for the Rocks | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Blake said: "Dan's a great signing and at his age, we feel he is only going to get better and continue his development.

"It's really encouraging that he wants to play his football with us and it's another statement that we want to get out business done early with the nucleus of the squad and then make some additional signing thereafter.