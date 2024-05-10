Former Pompey youngster is latest to commit to Bognor Regis Town for 2024-25

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spencer Spurway has become the latest player to agree to sign for Bognor Regis Town as manager Robbie Blake continues to make huge strides in assembling his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Defender Spurway made a big impact after joining the Rocks from the Pompey youth ranks after choosing to quit the Fratton Park outfit in October of last year.

He quickly settled in to the heart of the Bognor backline and turned in a number of dazzling displays and earned rave reviews from Nyewood Lane chief Blake.

Now he is set to return to the fold to provide a timely boost for the club as they go about their recruitment business early in preparation for next season's assault on the Isthmian premier division.

Spencer Spurway in action for the Rocks

Blake said of Spurway, who missed the majority of the last two months of last term through injury: "We're really pleased Spencer will be back with us and I think it sends a bit of a statement when you consider who else we have signed already.

"We have the nucleus of a very good squad here and obviously there'll be one or two coming in and we are in discussions with some of our players from last season. There are more to come in terms of signings but to get this many through the door already is very encouraging."

Spurway's decision comes on the back of keeper Ryan Hall and attacker Jasper Mather agreeing to put pen to paper on deals to keep them at the club for next season.

Add to that, Blake has also agreed deals with Calvin Davies, Craig Robson, Harvey Whyte, Lucas Pattenden, Ben Anderson, Dan Gifford and Matt Burgess. And another player who looks highly likely to stay is Tommy-Lee Higgs.

The Nye Camp gaffer has also praised fans who dig deep to contribute to the club's 12th Man Fund, which helps support the playing budget. He added: "Supporters who contribute should know they really make a difference and we are eternally grateful for their backing."